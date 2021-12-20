India's tour of South Africa to be held behind closed doors, no in-stadium spectators allowed, says CSA

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY File image of Indian Cricket Team

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday has announced that the Test and ODI series against India will be played behind closed doors and no in-stadium crowd will be allowed during the series. Keeping in view the safety of the players, both the boards have taken this decision unanimously. India's tour of South Africa is to begin from 26 December. During this, Team India has to play a series of three Tests and as many ODIs.

Cricket South Africa's press release read, "Regrettably, CSA wishes to inform the most ardent fans of cricket as well as all sports lovers that owing to the increasing COVID cases around the world, and the fourth wave locally, the two cricketing bodies have taken a joint decision to protect the players and the tour by NOT making tickets available for the India vs Proteas offerings. This decision was taken in order to avoid any breaches that could compromise the tour from a Covid-risk perspective and to also maintain a hazard-free bubble environment."

This decision has been taken in view of the rapidly increasing cases of corona virus in South Africa.

Cricket South Africa has also taken many more important steps to make India's tour of South Africa a success. They have decided to cancel the T20 Mzansi Super League for the second time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

India's Test squad: Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav Ishant Sharma, Mr. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Siraj, Priyank Panchal

Standby players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arjan Nagwaswala.

South Africa’s Test squad: Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier