Saturday, March 30, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. India's squad for T20 World Cup 2024 likely to be named in last week of April

India's squad for T20 World Cup 2024 likely to be named in last week of April

The Indian Premier League 2024 will act as a key event to pick India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2024. The World Cup potentials are gracing the field in IPL and are looking to stake their claim and play well for their franchises ahead as the squad for the tournament is likely to come in April.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: March 30, 2024 21:00 IST
Indian cricket team.
Image Source : GETTY Indian cricket team.

India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 is likely to be named at the end of April during the Indian Premier League 2024. The global T20 tournament will be played in the USA and West Indies and the IPL will act as a key event for selection.

As reported in PTI, the squad is likely to be named in the last week of April. The cut-off date of ICC for submitting the teams is May 1 and the teams will get a chance to change the players up until May 25. 

"The Indian team will be selected sometime during the last week of April, the time by which the first half of IPL will be over and the national selection committee will be in a position to assess the form and fitness of the contenders," the senior BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Players not part of IPL playoffs to leave for USA early

Notably, the source also said that the players whose team will not play in the IPL playoffs will go for the T20 World Cup early. "The first batch of cricketers will leave for New York immediately after the end of the league stage of IPL on May 19. Those players, whose teams won't qualify for the final four will be going early, like it happened during WTC finals last year," it added. PTI had reported the same earlier too.

Four selectors keeping a tab on potential WC players

Notably, as the tournament will be crucial in finalising the squad for the 20-over World Cup, the four national selectors are travelling to watch most of the matches of the IPL to keep a tab on the candidates for the global showpiece tournament. 

It is also reported that the IPL franchises have not been given any instructions as far as workload management goes. But in case of injuries, the players will come under NCA. "Obviously, if any centrally contracted or targeted player gets injured, his case will automatically come under the purview of the NCA's Medicine and Sports Science team," it added.

"Also for the centrally contracted players and targeted players (India A, Emerging India), the S&C coaches and physios need to keep NCA in loop. But when players are contracted with franchises, BCCI can't dictate how many matches they will play. As far as bowlers are concerned, it is only four overs," the source added.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement