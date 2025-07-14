India's so close, yet so far moment when Mohammed Siraj was dismissed on Day 5 at Lord's: WATCH Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah put up a brilliant fight alongside Ravindra Jadeja as India looked to secure a famous win. However, with 23 more needed to win, Siraj was bowled after a ball rolled back to his stumps following his defence.

New Delhi:

India came agonisingly close to pulling off a historic win over England in the third Test match at Lord's with their lower-order resistance on Day 5 of the match. Chasing the target of 193, India needed 135 more on the final day with six wickets in hand as the match was tantalisingly poised for all results but a draw.

The victory margin became much farther for the visitors when they lost three quick wickets and then another of Nitish Kumar Reddy before lunch. But then came a fight for the ages. Ravindra Jadeja dug his boots into the ground and held the fort for India, with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj putting up brilliant fights too.

Jadeja and Bumrah played for more than 20 overs as they hung around and kept the visitors alive. When Bumrah was caught out off a top edge to mid-wicket, the hopes dimmed down again. But then Siraj showed his nerves and played second fiddle to Jadeja to take the visitors within touching distance.

23 runs were needed with one wicket alive as India believed in a magical win, as England's shoulders had already dropped off. Shoaib Bashir, who got injured while bowling in the previous innings, got one that outplayed Siraj. A good length ball on Siraj's body that the batter did well to defend with soft hands, but could not help it stay away from the stumps. Siraj defended the ball, but it rolled back onto the stumps on bounces as the leg bail came off and the final wicket fell.

Siraj was on his haunches and in disbelief after the dismissal. England players were in euphoria, running and hugging each other for a nerve-wracking win.

Watch Mohammed Siraj's wicket that won the game for England