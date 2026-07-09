India's pride at stake as more T20 slump looms large against the ones who lifted the Men in Blue once

New Delhi:

India's T20 pride is at stake. There is no doubt about it now. If the Ireland loss was a one-off failure due to not adjusting to the conditions in the nation, the performances in England (on better pitches) have raised several questions.

Are the Indian batters trying too hard? Are they failing to put up above-par totals? Are they so weak without Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya that they can't win a game?

New captain Shreyas Iyer, who began his era in the most unwanted fashion, lamented the batting being "atrocious" and their execution with the bat and the ball being "awful". He noted that the next two matches give them "a great opportunity to come back strong". And they would need it to resist the slump. A slump which could worsen if they lose now.

A new slump of losing back-to-back T20I series for the first time since 2018-19. England were the ones who once jolted the Indian side in the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal and forced them to lift off from a yesteryear batting approach. That saw them on a historic run since August 2023, the last time they lost a T20I series before they were catapulted by Ireland recently. And now England dream of something similar.

England dream of wonderland

England have never beaten India in a T20I bilateral rubber of two or more matches. Neither at home, nor away from it. They might be dreaming of a wonderland here as their first series win over two-time reigning T20 champions would be a big shot in the arm for the leadership group of Harry Brook and Brendon McCullum.

Brook has won 18 of the last 21 completed T20I matches, and an India series win can go a long way in boosting his captaincy CV, especially in a tricky time for the Test team. Ben Stokes has retired and Brook is the official Test vice-captain and might well be the next Test skipper. An India series win, albeit in a different format, will bring joy to the English side.

India under scanner

While England are enjoying a stellar run under Brook, India are under the pump. Not that they can't bounce out of it. But the pressure of five winless games is not light either. They have both copped criticism in both departments. They could not chase down targets in Ireland, having failed to adapt to the conditions.

They made 190/7 only after a late charge from Tilak Varma in the second England T20I, and some poor bowling let the Three Lions chase the target down with one over to go. Their batting committed hara-kiri in the third clash in Nottingham, when they were bowled out for 76 in a chase of 202. That was their fifth straight match when they remained winless in T20Is, marking their longest such streak.

A series draw is still up for grabs, but it would take some doing for that. Two wins in the remaining two matches would do it. But it seems a tall mountain to climb currently. The pride is at stake; another series loss is looming large, and India need to answer the call, as they did after that 2022 loss to England.

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