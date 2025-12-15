India's history creator in World Cup final wins ICC Player of Month Award for all-round brilliance India women ended their long wait for an ICC title as they clinched the World Cup 2025 crown by beating South Africa in the final. India's history creator from the final has been named as the Player of the Month for November.

New Delhi:

Shafali Verma, who created historical records in the Women's World Cup 2025 final, has won the ICC Player of the Month Award for November 2025. Shafali starred with a Player of the Match performance in the World Cup final against South Africa after her all-round brilliance.

The star opener was India's highest run-scorer in the final as she made 87 from 78 balls and had backed that up with two crucial wickets with the ball in hand.

Shafali was named the Player of the Match as India won the Women's World Cup for the first time ever by beating the Proteas by 52 runs. Shafali became the first Indian to win the Player of the Match award in the final. Meanwhile, she is also the youngest ever to win the honour in a semifinal or final of an ODI World Cup - Men's or Women's.

Shafali speaks on being named Player of the Month

Meanwhile, the star opener gave her initial reactions after being named the Player of the Month. "My first ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup experience didn’t go as I expected but it ended far better than I could have ever wished or imagined," said Verma.

"I’m grateful that I could contribute to the team’s success in the Final and that I was able to be a part of making history in winning the World Cup for the first time and in front of a home crowd.

"I’m truly honoured to be named the Women’s Player of the Month for November. I dedicate this award to my teammates, coaches, family and everyone who has supported my journey until now. We win and lose as a team, the same goes for this award."

Simon Harmer named Player of the Month in men's category

Meanwhile, South Africa spinner Simon Harmer has been named the Player of the Month for November in the men's category. He was the star with the ball in the recently-concluded two-match Test series between India and South Africa that the Proteas won by 2-0.

Harmer scalped 17 wickets in two matches and was the Player of the Series as the Proteas swept India. He picked eight wickets in the first match and was the Player of the Match before picking nine in the second Test.

"It’s a privilege to be named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for November," said Harmer.

"Playing for my country is a dream come true, and anything else that comes from it as a result is a bonus.

"I share this award with my teammates, coaches and support staff and dedicate it to my family who allow me to go out and live my dream, often having to leave them at home to do so.

"It’s a privilege to be a part of the Proteas team, and I hope to enjoy many more successful seasons with this remarkable group of people."