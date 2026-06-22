India's chances of Women's T20 World Cup semis in balance after South Africa loss; know qualification scenario

New Delhi:

India would have boosted their Women's T20 World Cup semifinal chances on Sunday, June 21, but an underwhelming performance against two-time finalists South Africa have put their knockout chances in jeopardy. The road ahead is not easy as the reigning ODI champions have to get over Australia in their last group outing, considering the expected results unfold in the global showpiece in England.

India bottled their chances against the Proteas side, not once, but multiple times at Old Trafford. After a fine start by Shafali Verma, they found themselves in choppy waters after failing to build on a notable momentum in their innings that closed out at 158/7.

They had kept the lid on the 2023 and 2024 runners-up until the 10th over, when the Proteas were lingering at 59/2 after 10 overs, needing another 100 in the last 60 balls. But Marizanne Kapp unleashed her powers to put the Indian bowling to the sword and power her team to a six-wicket win with six balls to spare as the Indian fans wondered what could be if Radha Yadav had grabbed either of two relatively easier chances of the Proteas veteran all-rounder.

India's road ahead is a bumpy one

India were placed in a tough group with Australia and South Africa being the other two semifinal contenders. There is hardly any room for error in Group A with contenders aplenty. India were unbeaten until now, having mowed down comparatively weaker oppositions like Pakistan and the Netherlands. But they blinked in their first assignment of equals against the Proteas side.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side still have plenty of chances to progress further, but a fierce Australian side is waiting, and without downing the six-time champions, their progress to the knockouts seems highly unlikely.

Four matches could well decide the two teams that will head ahead with the matches involving India, South Africa, Bangladesh, the Netherlands and Australia.

India vs Bangladesh - June 25

South Africa vs Netherlands - June 25

India vs Australia - June 28

South Africa vs Bangladesh - June 28

Two wins and all through?

For the unversed, the Bangladeshi side is also level on points with India and South Africa after their wins over the Netherlands and Pakistan, but their road ahead is very difficult with India and South Africa lined up.

For India to progress through, they would have to beat the Tigresses on June 25 and most likely Australia too on June 28 to get to eight points from five matches. In this case, South Africa also need two wins to be level on points with India before the NRR takes effect. The catch, however, is that the Proteas side has sailed past the tough games against Australia and India, while the Women in Blue have a thorn in their flesh in their clash against the might Aussies, apart from what is considered to be an easier fixture against the Bangladeshi side.

It always had to come down to these three. The side which blinks first would always have been in trouble. South Africa did so when they were hammered by Australia in their opener, but have mowed down the other semifinal contender in India. On the other hand, India have lost the first real test and the second one awaits in less than a week. Mithali Raj said on JioStar highlighted this very issue. "It was a disappointing game for India because, had they won this, they would be on top of the table, and now they have no other choice but to beat Australia to get into the semi-finals. It was their game to win because it's a little tough road ahead," she said in the aftermath of the South Africa defeat.

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