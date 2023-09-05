India's 15-member squad for World Cup 2023 announced

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma will lead India for the first time in 50-over World Cup

BCCI has announced India's 15-member squad for World Cup. Rohit Sharma is set to lead the Men in Blue for the first time in the 50-over mega event. He was the captain of the T20 World Cup squad last year in Australia when the team bowed out in the semi-final. However, there are a lot of hopes this time around with the World Cup set to be played in India.

As far as the squad is concerned, as chief selector Ajit Agarkar had stated, there are not many changes to the group picked for the ongoing Asia Cup. KL Rahul has been declared fit and is included in the squad after passing fitness test. He is also expected to be available for India's matches in the Super Fours round of Asia Cup. Also, Ishan Kishan sealed his place with a dashing 82-run knock against Pakistan that bailed India out of trouble. Moreover among the 17-member squad for the Asia Cup, Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna have missed out while Sanju Samson has also been left out.

As expected, there are no surprises in the squad that has been announced with chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirming that they are trusting the 15 players announced. He also stated that the all-rounders like Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel lend more balance and depth in batting. Also, unless there are any injuries, there will be no changes to the squad announced. According to the rules of the ICC, the changes can be made to the squad until September 28.

India squad for World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.

