Indian women's team arrives in Delhi after World Cup win to meet PM Modi, fans give rousing welcome | WATCH The Indian women ended their ICC trophy hoodoo after winning the ODI World Cup 2025 by beating South Africa in the final. The Women in Blue arrived in Delhi and received a rousing welcome ahead of their meeting with PM Narendra Modi.

The Indian women's cricket team arrived in Delhi on Tuesday, November 4, two days after they won the historic ODI World Cup 2025 in Navi Mumbai. The Women's team received a rousing welcome as they arrived at a hotel as the fans turned up to welcome the champion team.

Indian women ended their ICC trophy hoodoo after clinching their first-ever ICC title by beating South Africa in the final by 52 runs. The nation celebrated the historic triumph with the team as people took to the streets to dive into euphoria.

Now the fans have given a rousing welcome to the Women in Blue upon their arrival in Delhi, where they are set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 5. The PM invited the team to pay a visit, just like he did for the men's team when the Rohit Sharma-led team had won the T20 World Cup 2024.

Videos of the Indian women's team's arrival in Delhi have been circulating on social media, with players dancing to the beats of Dhol as they got a grand welcome.

