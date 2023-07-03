Indian Women's Cricket to go to next level? BCCI set to make crucial hiring ahead of Bangladesh tour

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur

The Indian Women's Cricket Team is in the hunt for a World title after coming close numerous times in ICC events. Harmanpreet Kaur's team was only two games away from an elusive World trophy when they took the mighty Aussies in the semifinal of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The wait continued as The Women in Blue went down by 5 runs.

However, the team is now set to make a crucial hiring for the post of head coach after playing the T20 World Cup with the top role in the support staff vacant. According to a report by PTI, Amol Muzumdar is the front-runner to take the head coach role and he has impressed the Cricket Advisory Committee the most. "The CAC was most impressed with Amol's presentation who was very clear in his plans for the women's team. The other presentations were good too but he was by far the best. He will most likely be recommended for the job," a BCCI official told PTI.

Comprising Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjpe, and Sulakshana Naik, the CAC took Muzumdar's 90-minute presentation. Notably, the Board official also stated that Muzumdar is aware of what the team needs to go to the next level. "Fitness is a major area of improvement for the women's cricket team. Some of the players on the national side really need to work on their fitness. Muzumdar also highlighted the need to have a full-fledged support staff, including a mental trainer. He is fully aware of what this team needs to get to the next level," the Board official added.

Muzumdar is likely to get a two-year contract and his first assignment will be India's Tour of Bangladesh, which begins on July 9. He will have a major duty in the upcoming T20 World Cup in India and then the ODI World Cup 2025 in India.

