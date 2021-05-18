Indian women set to play Test in Australia after England

Image Source : GETTY Mithali Raj

Indian women's cricket team is set to play a Test in Australia after playing one in England next month.

India, who play their first Test in seven years from June 16 in England, will play another one during the tour of Australia. They will also play ODI and T20I matches Down Under.

India last played a Test against Australia in 2006.

"England and Australia are the two teams that still play Tests and going forward you will see a Test slotted in when they visit India or when India tour the two countries," a BCCI official told PTI on Tuesday.

"The idea was floated on the sidelines of the men's pink ball Test and later discussed in the Apex Council meeting (last month)."

The tour of Australia is not yet announced but Australian pacer Megan Schutt said earlier this month the series is planned for mid-September.

The Indian squad assembles in Mumbai on Wednesday ahead of the UK tour comprising a Test in Bristol, followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is.

The team will quarantine for two weeks before flying out to UK with the men's team.