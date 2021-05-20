Indian women's team to play first day/night Test in Australia

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Mithali Raj.

Following their England tour next month, MIthali Raj's India women's team are set to play their first Day/Night Test against Australia later in the year, confirmed BCCI big gun Jay Shah.

India, who play their first Test in seven years from June 16 in England, will play another one during the tour of Australia. They will also play ODI and T20I matches Down Under.

The BCCI secretary took to Twitter to inform of the development, saying it is part of their commitment to the development of women's cricket.

"Taking forward our commitment towards women's cricket, I am extremely pleased to announce that Team India @BCCIwomen will play in their first-ever pink ball day-night Test later this year in Australia," Shah tweeted.

India last played a Test against Australia in 2006. The full schedule of the tour is yet to be announced.

The Indian squad assembles in Mumbai on Wednesday ahead of the UK tour comprising a Test in Bristol, followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is.

The team will quarantine for two weeks before flying out to UK with the men's team.