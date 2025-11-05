Indian women's cricket team to meet PM Modi at his residence shortly after their World Cup triumph The Indian women's cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, won the World Cup for the first time on Sunday, beating South Africa by 52 runs in the final. Three days after their triumph, the team is set to meet PM Modi today at his residence in New Delhi.

New Delhi:

The Indian women's cricket team is set to meet PM Modi today at 6 PM at his residence in New Delhi. The team landed in the capital city of India on Tuesday evening and the fans also welcomed them at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Meanwhile, the team also left the Taj Hotel to meet PM Modi as the inside visuals from the hotel were released. Each and every member of the Indian team is expected to be felicitated at PM Modi's residence for their exceptional show in the World Cup.

Narendra Modi had also praised the team after their win on Sunday, stating that the triumph would motivate young girls to take up the sport. "A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports," PM Modi wrote on X.

Here's the video:

The team has been the toast of the nation, especially after they knocked seven-time champions Australia in the semifinal, chasing the record total of 339 runs. Jemimah Rodrigues was the star for India in that game as she scored an unbeaten 127 and got enough support from the other end as well, with the captain Harmanpreet Kaur also smashing 89 runs.

Not many had given them the chance, especially after their three consecutive losses in the league stage, but they didn't give up and put up a valiant fight to set up the final clash against South Africa.

Indian team steps up when it mattered the most

In the final, which was played on Sunday (November 2), Shafali Verma led the way for India with an 87-run knock that helped India post a total of 298 runs in their 50 overs. South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt scored a brilliant century in the run-chase but her efforts weren't enough as they were folded for just 246 runs as India won by 52 runs. Fittingly, it was Deepti Sharma, the player of the tournament, who picked the last wicket and the captain Harmanpreet Kaur took a brilliant catch running backwards.

Also Read