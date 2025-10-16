Smriti Mandhana bags ICC Player of the Month award for September Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was named the Player of the Month among women for her sensational run during the three-match ODI series against Australia in September, as a precursor to the World Cup and brought that form in the ICC event as well against the same opponent.

Mumbai:

Indian vice-captain and opening batter Smriti Mandhana was named the ICC Player of the Month for women, leapfrogging Tazmin Brits and Sidra Amin to the achievement. Mandhana became the first Indian player to win the award for the second time among women, with Harmanpreet Kaur and all-rounder Deepti Sharma having won it once each. The left-hander was in sensational touch during the three-match series against Australia in September, amassing 308 runs in three matches, including a couple of centuries.

"I am truly honoured to receive the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for September 2025," Mandhana said. "A recognition like this pushes me to keep growing and evolving as a player. The recognition also reflects the support, trust, and effort we put in together collectively as a team.

"My aim has always been to deliver my best and win matches for the team. I am looking forward to making the most out of the opportunities that result in memorable victories for India in the matches ahead," the southpaw added. After beginning the series with a hundred and a half-century, Mandhana turned her beast mode, walloping a 50-ball hundred in the series finale in Delhi, keeping India alive in a mammoth run-chase of 413. Mandhana broke the Indian record (held by Virat Kohli previously) of the fastest ton by an Indian in the ODIs and played a crucial role in the Women in Blue getting to 369.

Mandhana didn't have the greatest of starts in the ongoing World Cup, but saved her best for the toughest opponent, Australia, playing them for the fourth time in less than a month. Mandhana scored a rampaging 80, propelling India to a scintillating 155-run opening stand alongside Pratika Rawal at the top. India posted a strong total of 330 runs, but the defending champions proved to be too good, chasing it down rather comfortably, riding on skipper Alyssa Healy's marathon knock of 142.

India have lost two games in a row in the World Cup but still have the destiny in their own hands, as far as qualification is concerned.