Indian team launches 'best attitude award' after first T20I vs Zimbabwe, who won the first medal?

Harare:

India's team management has introduced a new “Best Attitude Award” during the ongoing T20I series against Zimbabwe. Middle-order batter Tilak Varma became the first recipient after the opening match in Harare. The initiative has been launched under interim head coach VVS Laxman to recognise commitment, work ethic and mindset alongside performances with bat, ball and in the field.

Explaining the purpose behind the initiative, Laxman said the management wanted to reward qualities that are not always reflected on the scorecard.

“Attitude is equivalent to skill. What we thought as a team management, in this series over the three matches, we are going to reward is not only the fielding, not only the individual brilliance in bowling and batting. But, the attitude aspect is also something we are going to reward,” Laxman said.

Laxman, in the meantime, did not make the final decision himself. Instead, he entrusted the responsibility to Strength and Conditioning Coach Harsha and Performance Coach Joy.

Harsha explains reason behind picking Tilak

The support staff selected Tilak despite the batter having only a modest statistical contribution in the series opener. He finished with a catch, a boundary and the winning run, but his approach during training and throughout the match proved decisive.

“This one guy not only pushed himself off the field, but he also pushed himself on the field. Even when things were not to be done so intensely, he is there doing it really intense,” Harsha noted.

Tilak accepted the medal in front of his teammates and said his focus has always been on contributing to the side.

“I always try to give the team my best. Whatever I do off the field helps me on it,” Tilak said.

Notably, India began the Zimbabwe tour with a seven-wicket victory at the Harare Sports Club on July 23. After electing to field, the visitors restricted Zimbabwe to 125/7. Mayank Yadav claimed two wickets, while Prince Yadav picked up 2/19 and Ravi Bishnoi finished with 1/24. Wessly Madhevere top-scored for the hosts with 39.

India chased down the target of 126 in 13.2 overs. Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a 18-ball half-century to become the youngest player to score a T20I fifty. Ishan Kishan added 35 before captain Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on 28. With that, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

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