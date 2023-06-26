Ravi Bishnoi changes team ahead of upcoming season, set to play for THIS side

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ravi Bishnoi

Ahead of the upcoming Domestic season in India, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has changed his team. Bishnoi, who represented his home side Rajasthan in the Domestic circuit, will now don Gujarat's jersey. The Indian leggie will partner veteran spinner Piyush Chawla in the new team.

Bishnoi took to social media to make the announcement. The Indian Prodigy shared the photo of him on his Instagram story captioned it as, "New beginning". He donned a Gujarat jersey in the picture and also tagged the Gujarat Cricket Association.

Bishnoi will get the opportunity to play alongside Piyush Chawla, who is also a member of the Gujarat Team. The young Indian star is out of Indian Team ever since playing his maiden ODI against South Africa ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. he was also part of the Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2022 but was not picked in the 20-over World Cup that year. It remains to be seen whether Bishnoi will be picked for the T20 series for West Indies.

Bishnoi can get a chance in Asian Games too

India is set to send its Men's and Women's teams to the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. While a full-strength Women's side is expected to go for the event, a second-string Men's squad is likely to travel to China. This is due to the Asian Games dates being in collision with the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023. The Games will be played from September 23 to October 8, while the World Cup is set to be held from October 5 onwards.

Bishnoi might find his seat on the flight that will leave for China, considering that he has been given chances even when some senior players are in the mix.

