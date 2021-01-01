Indian sports stars welcome 2021 with full of hope and positivity

Image Source : GETTY Representational photo

After a 2020 marred with COVID-19 pandemic, a new year in 2021 has begun now. And with the beginning of the new year, Indian sports stars are hopeful that 2021 would be what the last year promised to be before it turned into a never-ending nightmare. Reaching out to their fans and loved ones, major sports icon of the nation embraced the year with open arms.

Indian limited-over cricket opener Shikhar Dhawan is among the first to tweet, saying that he only wants to take the positives from the year that has gone by while excited about what 2021 has to offer.

"2020 gave us the opportunity to introspect, respect, and be thankful. I'm thankful for the chance I received to spend time with my loved ones whilst also being able to go out there and play the sport that I love. Over to you, 2021," Dhawan wrote while sharing multiple photos including one with his son.

Indian middle-order batsman and Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer also said his goodbyes to 2020, saying it was a year full of learning and correcting his wrongs.

2020 brought a lot of opportunities, growth, and learning for me. I'll take a lot of lessons heading into the New Year! 2021, ready for whatever you have in store 💪 pic.twitter.com/yrdhaocqUx — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) December 31, 2020

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, along with husband and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, too wished a Happy New Year to the fan in an Instagram video.

Sri Lankan wicket-keeping legend and other world sporting stars too took to social media to wish the fans on 2021.