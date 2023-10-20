World Cup 2023: Indian players likely to get break after IND vs NZ clash in Dharamsala

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian Cricket team players.

World Cup 2023: The World Cup-bound Indian players are likely to receive a short break after India's clash against New Zealand in Dharamsala on October 22, news agency PTI reported. The Indian team is on a long road trip as they are playing across nine venues for all their nine matches in the home tournament. The Men in Blue have a seven-day gap between their clash against the Kiwis and England which opens a door for a potential break.

India have just beaten Bangladesh in their fourth match of the tournament in Pune. They now travel to Dharamsala for their next game on October 22. The team will then have a long seven-day break before the clash against England in Lucknow on October 29.

"The players are likely to have an option of dispersing to their respecting homes for a two or three-day break after the New Zealand game. With a seven-day gap between the two matches, it is only fair that players get some time with their families," a BCCI source said as quoted by PTI.

Notably, the players are expected to assemble back for their England clash in Lucknow on October 26. They will hit the nets 48 hours before the clash on October 27.

Indian players' long road trip

Most of the Indian team players have been away from home for a long time. They began their road trip at the start of the Asia Cup, which was held in Sri Lanka and Pakistan (India travelled only to Sri Lanka). The tournament started on August 30 and lasted till September 17. The Men in Blue returned to India for a three-match ODI series against Australia in the latter part of September before the World Cup loaded with a hectic schedule.

India are the only team which will play all of its league games in different venues. They started the tournament with a win over Aussies in Chennai, followed by a visit to Delhi for the victorious Afghanistan clash. This was soon followed by a check-in to Ahmedabad for the high-octane Pakistan clash.

