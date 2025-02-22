Indian national anthem played in Lahore before AUS-ENG clash: WATCH In a blunder by the ICC, the Indian national anthem was played instead of Australia's ahead of the side's clash against England in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Ahead of the high-octane clash between Australia and England in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025, the Indian national anthem was mistakenly played instead of the Australian national anthem. The moment left the Australian players and fans perplexed before the organisers eventually realised their blunder and fixed the mistake.

The blunder from the organisers was quite bizarre, as Team India are not scheduled to play matches in Pakistan throughout the tournament. It is interesting to note that India refused to travel to Pakistan due to political tensions between the two countries and are playing their matches of the Champions Trophy in Dubai.

The clip of the blunder has quickly gone viral all over social media, with several fans expressing their opinions over the moment. Interestingly, the Indian national anthem was played just for a few seconds before it was cut short, and the Australian national anthem was eventually played.

Speaking of the game between Australia and England, it is the first game of the tournament for both sides and the second game in Group B. The clash between the arch-rivals is being held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, and both teams will hope to get off to a good start to the tournament.

Notably, Australia come into the competition on the back of several blows to their squad. The Men in Yellow are without the services of Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins for the Champions Trophy 2025. With Steve Smith as the stand-in captain and several new names in the lineup, the Aussies will have to pull off nothing short of a miracle if they are looking to get their hands on the title.

On the other hand, England come into the tournament on the back of an ODI series loss against the Indian team, and it could be quite a challenge for Jos Buttler’s men to regain their confidence and get off to positive start in the competition.