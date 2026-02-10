Indian fans pay heavy price amid PCB's flip-flop over India vs Pakistan clash in T20 World Cup 2026 PCB’s last-minute U-turn to play India in the T20 World Cup 2026 sparked chaos, forcing Indian fans to pay steep flight and travel costs. The board’s repeated controversies continue to hurt fans and threaten the spirit of the game.

New Delhi:

As expected, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made a last-minute U-turn and agreed to play India in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Earlier, the board had refused to participate, claiming solidarity with Bangladesh, who opted not to travel to India, citing security concerns. This was despite the International Cricket Council (ICC) addressing all of Bangladesh’s apprehensions and assuring full safety after an independent security assessment returned a positive report.

Nevertheless, Bangladesh chose to stay away and Pakistan followed suit in protest. The PCB went on to call for a boycott of India in the marquee tournament, even questioning the ICC’s role in the matter. The uncertainty dragged on for nearly 10 days, triggering a sharp rise in flight ticket prices. As a result, Indian fans hoping to witness the blockbuster clash live are now forced to pay a premium, with bookings opening just six days before the match.

The surge in flight tickets

As things stand, fans travelling to and fro from Delhi will have to pay Rs 61,091 for Sri Lankan Airlines. For Air India, the price hikes to Rs 1,35,774, while Indigo is not running any direct flight from Delhi to Colombo. There are, however, connecting flights. In such a situation, the fans are left with no choice but either to pay a hefty fee or watch the game from home as apart from the flight cost, there’s accommodation cost and food among many other things.

With that, the question arises, how long does PCB realise that their chaos is creating a problem for the cricketing world? Fans at the end of the day are the heartbeat of the game and if they are forced to get into trouble, the game will suffer in the end. During the Asia Cup 2023, the ground was more or less empty in Sri Lanka and in the ongoing World Cup, they are forced to sell free tickets. In such times, Pakistan once again made it difficult for the travelling fans.

