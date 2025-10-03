Indian cricket witnesses rare coincidence after 61 years during IND vs WI 1st Test India are dominating the ongoing first Test against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. KL Rahul smashed a century while Gill and Jurel scored fifties and in the process, the Indian cricket witnessed a rare coincidence after 61 years. Details here:

Ahmedabad :

Team India are in a great position in the ongoing first Test against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. KL Rahul smashed a century while Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel notched up fifties to take India's lead in the first innings past the 100-run mark. Interestingly, Rahul got out exactly after scoring 100 runs, while Gill also scored 50 runs before being dismissed. With this, the Indian cricket witnessed a rare coincidence after a massive gap of 61 years.

Only for the second time in Indian cricket history, two batters scored exactly 100 and 50 runs in the innings. The earlier instance happened way back in 1964 when ML Jaisimha and Budhi Kunderan scored 50 and 100 runs respectively. The Test match happened in Delhi against England and the two batters notched up their respective milestones in the second innings of the game.

Rahul and Gill replicated the same feat after 61 years as both of them couldn't convert their knocks into a huge score. While Rahul was dismissed by Jomel Warrican in the first over after lunch, Gill threw his wicket away while attempting a reverse sweep off Roston Chase only to get caught at slip.

India cross the 300-run mark in first innings

Meanwhile, India are approaching a massive total in the first innings with each of their batters doing well. Only Sai Sudharsan endured a failure as he got out for just seven runs off 19 balls while Yashasvi Jaiswal mustered 36 runs before being dismissed. It didn't take much time for India to take a lead on the second morning and at one stage, the visitors looked deflated as they didn't get a wicket despite bowling well. India have crossed the 300-run mark already and it remains to be seen if they declare the innings today.

Also Read