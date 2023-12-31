Sunday, December 31, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Indian cricket team sweats under Cape Town sun to gear up for New Year's Test against South Africa | WATCH

Indian cricket team sweats under Cape Town sun to gear up for New Year's Test against South Africa | WATCH

India lost the opportunity to claim an elusive Test series win on South African soil after being comprehensively beaten by the Proteas in the first Test of the two-match series at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: December 31, 2023 11:58 IST
Rohit Sharma (left) and Shardul Thakur (right).
Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma (left) and Shardul Thakur (right).

The Indian cricket team has begun its preparations for the New Year's Test against South Africa in a bid to square the two-match series. After being mauled by the Proteas at the SuperSport Park in Centurion by an innings and 32 runs, the Newlands Test in Cape Town presents the Rohit Sharma-led side with yet another opportunity to register gains on the World Test Championship (2023-25 cycle) points table. 

Rohit and his troops have already started preparing for the 2nd Test and were seen doing the hard yards in the nets in what appeared a high-octane training session. "#TeamIndia are back in the nets and prepping for the 2nd Test in Cape Town," BCCI captioned the training video.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was seen facing the new ball to fine-tune his prep ahead of the series decider. He also took throwdowns and tried to ride the bounce while facing plenty of short-pitched stuff. The 22-year-old was also seen engaging in long conversations with head coach Rahul Dravid.

On the other hand, star allrounder Ravindra Jadeja who was unavailable for selection in the first Test due to upper back spasms also participated in the practice session. He spent hours bowling to the batters and then padded up to bat himself.

Jadeja's participation in the training is an encouraging sign as the visitors look to end the series on a high. The loss in Centurion is a difficult pill to swallow but the tourists have to lift themselves and get mentally and physically charged for the challenge that lies ahead.

Related Stories
Australia announce unchanged squad for Sydney Test against Pakistan

Australia announce unchanged squad for Sydney Test against Pakistan

New Zealand claim 3rd T20I to deny maiden series win to Bangladesh

New Zealand claim 3rd T20I to deny maiden series win to Bangladesh

India TV Sports Wrap on December 31: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on December 31: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India’s squad for the 2nd Test:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Avesh Khan

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News