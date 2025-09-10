Indian bowlers create history, shot UAE out for 57 in Asia Cup 2025 opener Kuldeep Yadav was the star with the ball as he picked up four wickets in 2.1 overs and played the vital role in India bowling the UAE out for 57. Meanwhile, Shivam Dube also took three wickets in his two overs for four runs as the Indian bowlers created a huge record.

New Delhi:

Indian bowlers created history in their Asia Cup 2025 opener against the UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 10. The Indian bowlers dismissed the UAE out for just 57 with the spinners weaving their magic.

Kuldeep Yadav picked up four wickets in 2.1 overs for only seven runs as he made the UAE batters clueless with his deliveries. Meanwhile, Shivam Dube also came to bowl and got three wickets in his two overs for four runs.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel also scalped a wicket each as the Indian bowlers put up a brilliant performance on a pitch that seemed a bit slow in the first innings.

They bowled the UAE for just 57, which is now the lowest all-out total by any team against India in T20I cricket.

Lowest T20I totals against India:

57 - U.A.E, Today

66 - NZ, Ahmedabad 2023

70 - IRE, Dublin 2018

80 - ENG, Colombo 2012

Meanwhile, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav opted to bowl first as India broke the 15-match streak of losing tosses in international cricket. We'll bowl first. Looks a nice fresh wicket. Humid also today, might be dew later. If we get an opportunity, we're flexible to do anything, but today we want to bowl. We came here early, had 3-4 good practice sessions and also a day off.

India went with Sanju Samson, Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav in their Playing XI and fielded just one specialist pacer in Jasprit Bumrah. Meanwhile, the UAE were also looking to bowl first.

"We were also looking to bowl. Pitch is fresh, and maybe the ball will do something early. We had a good series, took many positive points, and we're confident from that series. We're going with a good combination with spinners and fast bowlers, and juniors and seniors," UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem said at the toss.

United Arab Emirates' Playing XI: Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra(w), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet Singh

India's Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy