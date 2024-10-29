Indian all-rounder closes in on to World No.1 spot in ICC rankings, captain Harmanpreet slides down

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian cricket team players.

Indian women's team is facing the newly crowned T20 World Champions New Zealand in a three-match ODI series. The two teams have bagged each of the first two contests, sending the series for a mouthwatering decider which is being played on October 29.

While the players are giving it their all to help their team bag the series, a few of them have been rewarded in the latest ICC rankings. Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma has jumped two spots in the latest ODI ICC rankings for bowlers and has closed in on the World No.1 spot.

Deepti has jumped two spots from fourth to close in on the top-ranked ODI bowler, Sophie Ecclestone. She has achieved her career-highest rating, 687, significantly behind the leader, Ecclestone, who has 770 ratings to her name.

Deepti was impressive in the first two ODIs. While she could have picked only three wickets in the first two games, her economy rates were highly mingy.

Harmanpreet slides down, Radha Yadav goes up

Meanwhile, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has dropped a few places in the ODI rankings for the batters. She missed the first game and made 24 in the second one. This sees her sliding out of the top 10. The skipper has gone down three places to No.12 in the latest rankings.

Radha Yadav had a couple of brilliant games. She took three wickets in the first game, followed by a four-wicket haul in the second one. While the hosts lost the second match, Radha had a great day, as she backed her 4/69 with 48 with the bat. This saw her rising 22 places in the bowler's rankings to 72 and 52 in the all-rounder's rankings to 83rd.