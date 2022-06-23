On This Day | India's Champions Trophy 2013 triumph: A tale of complete domination

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MS Dhoni's India, on June 23, 2013, beat England by five runs in a last-over thriller to lift the Champion Trophy in 2013.

What started against South Africa in Cardiff, ended with India's 3rd ICC title in seven years in the final of the 2013 Champions Trophy against England at Edgbaston. To set the record straight, it wasn't a tale of underdogs but one of complete domination.

From acing the Proteas challenge in the first match to beating the likes of West Indies, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka with ease, MS Dhoni's India, on June 23, 2013, beat England by five runs in a last-over thriller to lift the Champion Trophy in 2013.

Thanks to the infamous England weather, the final of the tournament turned out to be a 20-over affair. The pitch was under covers for a good amount of time. The prospect of India batting first on a moist track, and Broad and Anderson in England's eleven, the signs weren't very encouraging. The total after 20 overs turned out to be 129-7.

To be honest, it was England's game to lose after India was done batting. Chasing 130, India sent Cook, Trott, Root, and Bell back pretty early. England were reeling at 46-4. But, the partnership between Morgan and Bopara took the steam out of India's defence.

It all came down to England needing 20 off the last 16 balls. What followed was nothing short of a miracle. Ishant Sharma came in to bowl the 18th over, sent back Morgan and Bopara on consecutive deliveries, and turned the match right on its head.

Jadeja followed Sharma and got Bresnan and Buttler out, and all of a sudden, from 102/4, England were down to 115/8. Ashwin came in to bowl the last over and had 14 runs to play with. It all came down to Tredwell vs Ashwin on the last delivery of the tournament. England needed a maximum to win. Ashwin held his nerve, Treadwell missed, and India won.

With the win - Dhoni became the only captain to win all three ICC events. Again, it wasn't a tale of underdogs but one of complete domination.