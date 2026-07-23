India women's opponents for Asian Games cricket revealed as Women in Blue look for gold defence

New Delhi:

Indian women will be facing hosts Japan in the quarterfinals of the cricket event at the upcoming Asian Games as draws for cricket were revealed on Thursday, July 23. Apart from the women's competition, the pathway for the men's competition was also laid down as India look to defend the titles that they won in 2022.

The Women in Blue will be up against the hosts in the quarterfinals of the women's cricket event that will run from September 17 to 22. Harmanpreet Kaur's team is set to face either Bangladesh or China in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, in the other draw, Sri Lanka take on Malaysia in the quarter-finals, while Pakistan women will lock horns against Thailand as the Lankan side and the Women in Green are expected to meet in the semis.

Here are the women's draws:

Quarter-finals

India vs Japan

Bangladesh vs China

Sri Lanka vs Malaysia

Pakistan vs Thailand

Semi-finals

India/Japan vs Bangladesh/China

Sri Lanka/Malaysia vs Pakistan/Thailand

India await in quarterfinals in men's cricket event

Meanwhile, the Indian men's team will be waiting for their opponents in the quarterfinals along with three other teams - Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. All these four teams are seeded and hence will play the quarterfinals directly.

Meanwhile, six teams are unseeded in the men's cricket competition and will be playing for the remaining four spots in the quarterfinals. Afghanistan, hosts Japan, and Nepal form Group A, while Hong Kong China, Malaysia and Oman are part of Group B in the men's cricket team. The men's event will be played from September 24 to October 1.

Here is the draw for the men's competition:

First round

Group A: Afghanistan, Japan, Nepal

Group B: Hong Kong China, Malaysia, Oman

Quarter-finals

India vs TBD

Pakistan vs TBD

Sri Lanka vs TBD

Bangladesh vs TBD

Shreyas Iyer leads men's side, Harmanpreet captains women's team

Newly-appointed men's T20 captain Shreyas Iyer will be leading the Indian men's team in the cricket event at the Asiad, while current women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will be at the helm of the women's side that also features Smriti Mandhana as her deputy. Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set to be in action too, while Sanju Samson, who was dropped from the squad for the Zimbabwe series, is also listed in the men's team. Both the men's and the women's teams are at full strength, with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan also present in the men's team. Apart from Harman and Mandhana, the women's team is filled with stars, including Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh.

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