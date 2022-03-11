Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ BCCI WOMEN File Photo of Harmanpreet Kaur

India vs West Indies Women's World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India W vs West Indies W

India's under-performing top-order will be keen to display way more intent to bring the team's campaign back on track when it squares off against a dangerous West Indies in the third league game of the ICC Women's World Cup here on Saturday. Currently placed fifth after a demoralising 62-run loss to New Zealand, India would like to get back to winning ways as back-to-back defeat can cause loss in momentum, especially when they are playing one game after another on the bounce.

Match Details

ICC Women's World Cup 2022

West Indies Women vs India Women, 10th Match

March 12, 2022, Saturday

6:30 AM

Seddon Park, Hamilton

When will India vs West Indies match in ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match start?

The match will begin on Saturday, 12th March 2022, 6:30 AM

What is the date of the India vs New Zealand match in ICC Women's World Cup 2022?

Saturday, 12th March 2022

Where can I watch India vs West Indies match in ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on TV?

You can catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network in India.

What is the venue for the India vs West Indies match in ICC Women's World Cup 2022?

The match will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton

Where can I watch India vs West Indies match in ICC Women's World Cup 2022 in India online?

You can catch the LIVE streaming of the World Cup matches on Disney+Hotstar.

What is India Women's squad for ICC Women's World Cup 2022?

Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

What is West Indies Women Squad for ICC Women's World Cup 2022?

Stafanie Taylor (c), Anisa Mohammed (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Rashada William