India Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Harmanpreet backs Jemimah, says everyone will get chance to showcase skills

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India captain Harmanpreet Kaur during a press conference.

India women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur said that all top-order batters will get a chance to prove their worth in the T20 series against Sri Lanka. The Indian women's team is in Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I and as many as ODIs, with the first one kicking off on Thursday in Dambulla.

In the 15-member squad, India have stacked with a heavy top-order and the likes of Smriti Mandhana, and Shafali Varma are sure starters in the eleven. But Sabbhineni Meghna and Yatika Bhatia have let their bat do the talking.

"We do have many top-order batters, including three to four of them, who can play as openers. But, when it comes to this team, everyone will have the opportunity to showcase their skills," Harmanpreet said ahead of the opening match.

"We all are representing our country and whatever opportunity might come at some point, we must make the best use of it. We have many batters who can play at any position. We will try to give everyone the space to bat where they feel comfortable," she added.

Jemimah Rodrigues has the backing of her skipper and the all-rounder is making a return to the side after missing out on an ODI World Cup berth.

"Jemimah is truly an experienced player. She will definitely play a crucial role in the T20 series," Harmanpreet said.

Harmanpreet stressed the fact that communicating with players is the key and that the right combination is the need of the hour, ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

"I will ensure that everyone has enough chances to prepare. If you look at Jemimah's case, she always grabs whatever opportunities come her way. Similarly, it's very important to keep talking to other players and find out the right combination for big-ticket events like the Commonwealth Games," she said.