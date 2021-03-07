Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Streaming Cricket India Women vs South Africa Women 1st ODI: How to Watch IND-W vs SA-W Live Online

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch the India Women vs South Africa Women 1st ODI live broadcast on TV and live streaming online. The IND-W vs SA-W 1st ODI live streaming is available online on Hotstar and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network. Get all the details such as live cricket tv, cricket live score, hotstar live cricket match today online, star sports live, live cricket, india vs south africa live, india women vs south africa women live streaming, ind vs sa live streaming, ind-w vs sa-w live, india vs south africa live, ind-w vs sa-w live online telecast on hotstar and tv broadcast on star sports.

The Indian women's team returns to action after more than a year on Sunday (March 7, 2021) when it takes on the South Africa Women in the first of five-match ODI series at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Veteran batter Mithali Raj will be leading the side in the ODI series. Shikha Pandey's absence from the side in the limited-overs series remained a major point of discussion ever since the squad was announced earlier this month, but the Indian women's team will be aiming to put all the chatter aside when it takes on the field later today. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Live Streaming Cricket India Women vs South Africa Women 1st ODI Live Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

At what time does the India Women vs South Africa Women 1st ODI begin?

India Women vs South Africa Women 1st ODI will start at 09.00 aM.

When is the India Women vs South Africa Women 1st ODI?

India Women vs South Africa Women 1st ODI will take place on March 7. (Sunday)

How do I watch live streaming of the India Women vs South Africa Women 1st ODI?

You can watch India Women vs South Africa Women 1st ODI live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India Women vs South Africa Women 1st ODI?

You can watch India Women vs South Africa Women 1st ODI match on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

What are the squads for India Women vs South Africa Women 1st ODI?

India Women Squad: Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sushma Verma(w), Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi, Priya Punia, Radha Yadav, C Prathyusha, Sweta Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Monica Patel

South Africa Women Squad: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus(c), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Trisha Chetty(w), Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Sinalo Jafta, Anne Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nondumiso Shangase