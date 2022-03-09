India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India W vs New Zealand W

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ BCCI WOMEN File Photo of Indian women's team

India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India Women vs New Zealand Women

Having pummelled arch-rivals Pakistan in a one-sided lung-opener, India will face an infinitely tougher challenge in hosts New Zealand and would endeavour to put up an improved batting show in their second ICC Women's World Cup league stage game here on Thursday.

The pitch at Hamilton's Seddon Park has been traditionally known as a batting belter and Mithali Raj and her team would like to put up a better show against Sophie Devine's White Ferns, who have had a great run in the recently concluded bilateral series.

Match Details

ICC Women's World Cup 2022

New Zealand Women vs India Women, 8th Match

March 10, 2022, Thursday

6:30 AM

Seddon Park, Hamilton

What is India Women's squad for ICC Women's World Cup 2022?

Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

What is New Zealand Women Squad for ICC Women's World Cup 2022?

Sophie Devine(c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin(w), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Georgia Plimmer​