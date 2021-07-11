England Women vs India Women Live Streaming 2nd T20I: Watch ENG W vs IND W Live Online on SonyLIV 

Sunday, July 11, 2021
     
England Women vs India Women Live Streaming 2nd T20I: Find full details on when and where to watch ENG W vs IND W Live Online. You can watch live match online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 11, 2021 15:55 IST
ENG W vs IND W Live: An eventful 1st T20I between England Women and India Women saw the hosts defeating Harmanpreet Kaur's side by 18 runs (D/L Method). Harleen Deol's incredible catch in the game swept away the headlines, drawing praise from former and current cricketers, and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, in the 178-run chase, India lost quick wickets early, forcing a drop in run-rate which left India 18 runs behind the D/L requirement when rain interrupted the game. However, India will hope to draw positives in their fielding and bowling when they take on England in the second match with aim to level the three-match series. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch England Women vs India Women Live Streaming 2nd T20I. You can watch ENG W vs IND W Live Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD.

When is England Women vs India Women 2nd T20I?

England Women vs India Women 2nd T20I will take place on July 11 (Sunday).

How do I watch live streaming of the England Women vs India Women 2nd T20I?

You can watch England Women vs India Women 2nd T20I live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV and JIO TV (Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD) in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast England Women vs India Women 2nd T20I?

You can watch England Women vs India Women 2nd T20I on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. 

What are the squads for England Women vs India Women 2nd T20I?

India women squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Simran Bahadur, Sneh Rana, Ekta Bisht, Indrani Roy, Harleen Deol

England women squad: Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (C), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Anya Shrubsole, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Natasha Farrant/Freya Davies, Mady Villiers, Freya Davies/Natasha Farrant, Fran Wilson

