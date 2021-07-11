England Women vs India Women Live Streaming 2nd T20I: Watch ENG W vs IND W Live Online on SonyLIV

When is England Women vs India Women 2nd T20I?

England Women vs India Women 2nd T20I will take place on July 11 (Sunday).

How do I watch live streaming of the England Women vs India Women 2nd T20I?

You can watch England Women vs India Women 2nd T20I live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV and JIO TV (Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD) in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast England Women vs India Women 2nd T20I?

You can watch England Women vs India Women 2nd T20I on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD.

What are the squads for England Women vs India Women 2nd T20I?

India women squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Simran Bahadur, Sneh Rana, Ekta Bisht, Indrani Roy, Harleen Deol

England women squad: Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (C), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Anya Shrubsole, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Natasha Farrant/Freya Davies, Mady Villiers, Freya Davies/Natasha Farrant, Fran Wilson

