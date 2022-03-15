Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BCCIWOMEN India women will their next match against England women on Wednesday. (File photo)

India vs England Women's World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India W vs England W

After losing out their match to New Zealand, India will be keen to take up their next challenge against England on Wednesday. The venue for this game will be Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Match Details

ICC Women's World Cup 2022

England Women vs India Women, 15th Match

March 16, 2022, Wednesday

6:30 AM

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

When will India vs England match in ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match start?

The match will begin on Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 6:30 AM

What is the date of the India vs England match in ICC Women's World Cup 2022?

Wednesday, 15th March 2022

Where can I watch India vs England match in ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on TV?

You can catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network in India.

What is the venue for the India vs England match in ICC Women's World Cup 2022?

The match will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Where can I watch India vs England match in ICC Women's World Cup 2022 in India online?

You can catch the LIVE streaming of the World Cup matches on Disney+Hotstar.

What is India Women's squad for ICC Women's World Cup 2022?

Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

What is England's Women's squad for ICC Women's World Cup 2022?

Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver (vc), Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.