India women vs Australia women: When and where to watch first ODI on TV and stream online? The much-anticipated ODI series between India and Australia women will begin on September 14. All the matches will be played in Mullanpur. Ahead of the ODI World Cup, both teams have a perfect opportunity to find a balanced squad. Check the broadcast details.

Chandigarh:

Ahead of the ODI World Cup, India will host Australia in a three-match series, starting September 14 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. The series holds massive importance for the hosts, as the goal is to sort the playing XI ahead of the marquee tournament. Playing against Australia has never been an easy task, and the series against them will give India a perfect opportunity to groom themselves well.

The biggest positive for India in the series is the return of Renuka Singh to the squad. The pacer suffered a stress fracture while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) and has been out of action for more than six months. Her return to the playing XI will boost India’s bowling performance as she has been highly impactful in the format, clinching 35 wickets in 19 matches at an economy rate of 4.85.

India, meanwhile, will miss the services of Yastika Bhatia in the series. She has been ruled out with an injury and has been replaced by Uma Chetry. For Australia, it is the perfect opportunity to play and get adjusted to the Indian conditions, ahead of the ODI World Cup, which is slated to begin on September 30. The likes of Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry and Sophie Molineux will be key for the side.

When to watch India vs Australia first ODI

The India vs Australia first ODI will begin at 1:30 pm.

Where to watch India vs Australia on TV?

India vs Australia series will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

Where to watch India vs Australia online?

India vs Australia series will be streamed online on JioHotstar.

India vs Australia: Squads

Indian Women's Team: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Prateek Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemima Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Goud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, Shri Charani, Sneh Rana, Uma Chhetri (wk)

Australia Women's Team: Alyssa Healy (c), Nicole Faltum, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Charlie Knott, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Darcy Brown, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham