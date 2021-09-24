India Women vs Australia Women Live Updates: India bat first; When and Where to Watch 2nd ODI

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India Women vs Australia Women Live Updates 2nd ODI: India bat first; When and Where to Watch 2nd ODI

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Australia Women vs India Women, 2nd ODI on indiatvnews.com. The match is being played at the Harrop Park in Mackay.

Australia won the toss, opt to bowl

11.02 AM: After 5 overs, India are 32/0. A better start than in the previous game for both openers; Smriti Mandhana has shown significant stroke-playing so far, while Shafali is also taking the aggressive route.

10:50 AM: Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana open the batting for India. The pressure is on the Indian opening duo after the side's captain Mithali Raj had said that the team needs a quick start to set the tone for the rest of the innings.

10.45 AM: Playing XIs

Australia: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Darcie Brown

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Poonam Yadav

When and Where to Watch Australia Women vs India Women 2nd ODI

At what time does Australia Women vs India Women 2nd ODI begin?

Australia Women vs India Women 2nd ODI will start at 10.45 AM.

When is the Australia Women vs India Women 2nd ODI?

Australia Women vs India Women 2nd ODI will take place on September 24 (Friday).

How do I watch live streaming of the Australia Women vs India Women 2nd ODI?

You can watch Australia Women vs India Women 2nd ODI live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia Women vs India Women 2nd ODI?

You can watch Australia Women vs India Women 2nd ODI on the Sony SIX.