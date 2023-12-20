Wednesday, December 20, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. India women vs Australia women: How will pitch at Wankhede Stadium play during one-off Test?

India women vs Australia women: How will pitch at Wankhede Stadium play during one-off Test?

Carrara Oval hosted the last Test that was played between India women and Australia women in 2021 and the fixture resulted in a draw. Smriti Mandhana was awarded the Player of the Match in that game for her brilliant first innings hundred.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: December 20, 2023 12:39 IST
Wankhede Stadium.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Wankhede Stadium.

Two years after a riveting clash at the Carrara Oval in 2021, India and Australia are all set to lock horns with each other in Test cricket and the battle lines have been drawn at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The hosts are chuffed after their first-ever Test victory over England on home turf and are expected to come hard at the Aussies in home conditions.

India are bolstered by how the two debutant batters Jemimah Rodrigues and Shubha Satheesh played in the Test against England at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Jemimah and Shubha scored half-centuries each in the first innings and were the major contributors to India's mammoth first innings total of 428.

Deepti Sharma was the star with the ball for the hosts and yet again proved the point why she is rated as one of the best spinners going around in Indian circles. The spin-bowling allrounder was at the peak of her powers and dented England with match figures of 9/38. She had also scored 67 in the first innings and will be the player to watch out for against Australia.

On the other hand, there has been a change in leadership role in the Australian women's cricket team, with Alyssa Healy taking over as full-time captain after the retirement of Meg Lanning. Healy has got a strong squad with her and a reliable deputy in Tahlia McGrath.

Australia's squad wears a formidable look and has players who can adapt to the spin-friendly conditions in India and that's what makes the contest a must-watch.

Related Stories
India TV Sports Wrap on December 20: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on December 20: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 9, BBL: Perth Stadium Pitch Report

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 9, BBL: Perth Stadium Pitch Report

WATCH: Punjab Kings accidentally pick wrong Shashank Singh at IPL auction, realise it later

WATCH: Punjab Kings accidentally pick wrong Shashank Singh at IPL auction, realise it later

Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report:

Just like the DY Patil, the wicket at the Wankhede Stadium will be batting-friendly early on and will deteriorate as the game progresses. The team winning the toss would love to bat the other team out of the game. Spinners will rule the roost from day 2 onwards as shot-making will become an arduous task. The team that will play spin better will end up winning the fixture.

Wankhede Stadium Record and Stats

Total Test matches: 27
Teams won batting first: 11
Teams won batting second: 8
Average 1st innings score: 339
Average 2nd innings score: 335
Average 3rd innings score: 205
Average 4th innings score: 131
Highest total scored: 631 all out by India vs England
Lowest total scored: 62 all out by New Zealand vs India

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News