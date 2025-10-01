India Women to continue no-handshake policy in their World Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan The India vs Pakistan cricketing relations are seemingly at their lowest point due to the recent no-handshake gate between the men's teams of the two nations. After the Indian men's team refused handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts, the women's team is set to follow the same policy.

New Delhi:

Following the precedent from the men's clashes in the Asia Cup 2025, the Indian women's team will continue the no-handshake policy in their ODI World Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan, news agency PTI reported.

India and Pakistan are set to meet each other in the Women's World Cup 2025 at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on October 5 in what will be their second matches in the tournament jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

However, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team will not be doing the handshakes or photo shoots with their Pakistani counterparts in the World Cup clash. "The BCCI is aligned with the government, and there will be no customary handshake at the toss, no photo shoot with the match referee, and no end-of-game handshakes. The policy followed by the men will also be implemented by the women," a senior BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

No-handshake gate began in Asia Cup 2025

The no-handshake gate began in the Asia Cup 2025, where India and Pakistan faced each other three times in the matter of 15 days. India captain Suryakumar Yadav avoided a handshake with Pakistani counterpart Salman Ali Agha at the toss during the first clash. The teams did not shake hands after the match.

The same trend continued for the rest two games too, with India avoiding greeting the Pakistani players in the aftermath of the political tensions between the two neighbours.

Meanwhile, India have not got their Asia Cup trophy so far after they refused to take the silverware from Asian Cricket Council chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman and interior minister in Pakistan. Naqvi took the trophy with him, and it has been reported that he has now handed it to the UAE Cricket Board.

India defeated Sri Lanka in opener

Meanwhile, India had opened their Women's ODI World Cup 2025 with a win over Sri Lanka on September 30. They had posted 269/8 and restricted Sri Lanka to 211 to win by 59 runs. Deepti Sharma won the Player of the Match for scoring run-a-ball 53 and taking three wickets.