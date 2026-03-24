India women's squad for South Africa T20I series announced, uncapped star gets maiden call-up

New Delhi:

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took centre stage and announced India women’s squad for the upcoming five-game T20I series against South Africa women. It is worth noting that the two sides will lock horns across five T20Is, with the clashes set to be held on April 17, 19, 22, 25, and 27.

Furthermore, the first two T20Is will be held in Durban, with the third and fourth clashes slated to be held in Johannesburg. The final T20I of the series will be held in Benoni.

Interestingly, Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading the side with the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, and many other stars in the side.

One of the most notable inclusions in the side has been that of the uncapped Anushka Sharma. Receiving her maiden call-up in the squad, Sharma impressed with her performance in the recent edition of the WPL (Women’s Premier League).

How did Anushka Sharma perform in the WPL 2026?

Representing Gujarat Giants in the WPL 2026, Anushka Sharma impressed with her performances. Throughout the season, she played 7 games in the WPL for the side where she scored 177 runs to her name, maintaining an average of 25.28 runs.

Furthermore, Kashvee Gautam is also in line for her T20I debut after having made her debut in ODI and Test squads. The series will also mark the return of Uma Chetry to the T20I squad. From India women’s recent series against Australia, only the likes of Vaishnavi Sharma, Sneh Rana, G Kamalini and Amanjot Kaur miss out on a place in the squad to face the Proteas.

Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani, Shreyanka Patil, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Uma Chetry, Anushka Sharma.

Also Read: