India women's bowler Gouher Sultana retires from all forms of cricket The 37-year-old former India spinner, Gouher Sultana, represented the national side in 87 matches across ODIs and T20Is, taking 95 wickets. Sultana last played for India in 2014 and was part of the Women's World Cup squads in 2009 and 2013.

Hyderabad:

Indian left-arm spinner Gouher Sultana announced her retirement from all formats of cricket on Thursday, August 21. “Adieu with a smile - after years of wearing the Indian jersey with pride, passion, and purpose, the time has come to pen down the most emotional note of my cricketing journey. With a heart full of memories and eyes welled with gratitude, I announce my retirement from all forms of the game," Sultana wrote in an emotional statement announcing her decision.

Sultana, who represented India in 50 ODIs and 37 T20Is after making her international debut in 2008, was part of the Women's World Cup squad in 2009 and 2013. The 37-year-old took 95 wickets for India at the highest level, including 66 in the ODIs, with the best of 4/4 coming against Sri Lanka in her penultimate game in the format.

“From the dusty bylanes of Hyderabad to the grand stages of world cricket, this journey has been nothing short of a dream - one etched with sweat, sacrifice, and countless hours of silent grind.”

“To have represented India at the highest level in World Cups, tours, and battles that tested both skill and spirit has been the greatest honour of my life. Every wicket taken, every dive in the field, every huddle with my teammates has shaped the cricketer and the person I am today,” Gouher added in her post.

Sultana, best known for her flight and guile, last played for India in 2014 and was dropped from the setup after the T20 World Cup that year. A domestic veteran, Sultana played for Hyderabad, Puducherry, Railways, and Bengal and most recently plied her trade for the UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League (WPL), playing a total of four games across seasons 2024 and 2025.

“There were days of triumph and nights of introspection. Injuries, comebacks, heartbreaks, and high-fives - the game gave me everything. And now, as I step away from this cherished chapter, I do so with no regrets, only overwhelming gratitude.

“To my teammates - thank you for the camaraderie and the countless shared battles. To the coaches, selectors, support staff, and administrators who believed in me, thank you for giving wings to my ambition. To my mother and sister - you were my anchor, my storm, and my calm.”

“Cricket will always be home. Though the curtain falls on my career as a player, my love for the game burns brighter than ever. I look forward to contributing to the sport in newer ways to inspire, guide, and serve the game that made me who I am. This isn't goodbye. It's just the end of a golden chapter,” Gouher signed off.