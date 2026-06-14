India women get off to stellar start to Women's T20 World Cup 2026, defeat Pakistan by 64 runs

Birmingham:

The 6th game of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 saw India women taking on Pakistan women. The two sides met at Edgbaston in Birmingham on June 14th, and India managed to put in a brilliant performance and registered a dominant win.

The clash began with India coming in to bat first after winning the toss. The side opened its innings with Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana coming out to bat. While Shafali departed on a score of six runs, Smriti put in a good showing, scoring 68 runs to her name.

Jemimah Rodrigues departed after scoring one run in seven deliveries, with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scoring 36 runs in 35 deliveries. Furthermore, the performance of Richa Ghosh stood out as she scored 34 runs in 17 deliveries as India posted a total of 170 runs in the first innings.

As for Pakistan, Sadia Iqbal and Fatima Sana were the highest wicket-takers with two wickets each to their names. Tasmia Rubab and Rameen Shamim took one wicket each to their name as well.

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Deepti Sharma leads the charge for India in the second innings

The second innings of the game began with Pakistan women hoping to get off to a good start; the side’s openers, Muneeba Ali and Gull Feroza, scored 41 and 12 runs, respectively. Ayesha Zafar scored 12 runs to her name, with Saira Jabeen adding two runs on the board.

It was the performance of all-rounder Deepti Sharma that helped the Indian team win the game. Deepti took the first wicket of the second innings and ended up taking a fifer as well, taking three wickets to her name in the fourth over of her spell.

She was the highest wicket-taker for India with five wickets to her name and only conceded 10 runs to her name. Furthermore, Sree Charani took three wickets, with Shafali Verma striking once, as India won the game by 64 runs and got off to the perfect start to their Women’s T20 World Cup campaign.

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