India winning Tests which Bumrah didn't play 'just a coincidence': Tendulkar amid negative chatter about pacer Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been, for no fault of his, at the receiving end of negative comments after the visitors won the Oval Test without him to level the five-match series against England. In Bumrah's absence, Mohammed Siraj stood up to the task with the ball.

London:

India legend Sachin Tendulkar was upfront in his praise for Jasprit Bumrah, while also addressing the elephant in the room with respect to the negativity surrounding the pacer after Shubman Gill and Co's sensational win at the Oval. Tendulkar in his three-part review of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy on Reddit, mentioned that he was aware of the chatter with respect to Bumrah that India won those games in which he didn't play, but according to him and many, it was a coinicidence and an unfortunate fact.

“I know people are discussing a number of things – jo Tests khela nahi, voh hum jeete (India won the Tests which he didn’t play) and all that. To me, that’s just a coincidence, to be honest,” Tendulkar said in the Reddit video. Tendulkar further elaborated on Bumrah's performance through the series, who took 14 wickets, including a couple of fifers, one each at Headingley and Lord's.

"Bumrah started off really well, got five wickets in the first Test. He didn’t play the second but in the third and fourth again at Lord’s, he got 5 wickets. So, out of 3 Tests he played, he has picked five wickets twice.

"The quality of Bumrah is exceptional. It’s unbelievable what he has been able to do so far. To me, he has been a consistent performer without any doubt, I would put him right at the top with anyone else," Tendulkar further added. While Bumrah managed his workload through the series and as decided before the assignment, he played just three Tests and in his absence in those two Tests, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep put their hand up.

Deep at Edgbaston, Krishna at the Oval and Siraj in both. Siraj was the workhorse, India desperately required on flat wickets on offer in the series, ending up with a couple of fifers and 23 wickets in all. Now, for the next 11 months, India play just four Tests, all at home.