India will rely on Shubman Gill a lot in future, feels VVS Laxman

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Shubman Gill.

In what was regarded as a historic India tour of Australia, saw the birth of many new Indian cricket stars that buoyed the world cricket with their grit, hunger and zeal to win against Australia.

Among all those who shone bright, Indian opener Shubman Gill was much talked about, especially with the class and elegance he batted in the Melbourne Test after the chips were down after the infamous debacle at the Adelaide Test.

In the three Tests he played, the 21-year-old Punjab batsman scored runs at an average of 51.8 while missing on his maiden century by 9 runs.

His performance earned praises from many yesteryear cricketers and legends. Indian batting pioneer VVS Laxman, who often had enjoyed batting Down Under, was buoyed by what he saw the youngster doing and praised him with rave reviews.

“I think he will be the most-talked-about cricketer, not only in Test match cricket but in all three formats," Laxman told Sports Today. "I felt the kind of talent and the performances he has shown in various levels whether it’s in the IPL, whether it’s India A or first-class cricket for Punjab, I think he has been very consistent. I think he waited patiently for his opportunity while some of his colleagues got ahead of him."

Laxman felt that Gill prepared extensively for the series and it showed when he went about his innings on tricky Australian pitches that too against one of the most devastating bowling line-up.

“What I really enjoyed was he was ready for the big occasion. And opening in Australia against a very good fast-bowling attack in the form of Hazlewood, Starc and Cummins is never easy but to do that in this fashion after India were bowled out for 36 and the aggression and technique he showed. The killer instinct he showed by backing his ability without comprising his ability and flamboyance speaks volumes of the work he has put in,” he said.

“I always believe results might not go your way, but the way you prepare in international cricket is very important. I saw the preparation in the way he batted, not necessarily because of the way he batted. I feel he is someone who India will rely on in winning lot of matches in all 3 formats.”