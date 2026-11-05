India weather Pakistan's late surge in SAFF Championship 2026 opener; Suhail Bhat's brace secures win

Dhaka:

India have defeated Pakistan 3-2 in the SAFF Championship 2026 opener at the National Stadium in Dhaka. The Naushad Moosa-coached side was forced to play with a second-string squad as several of the players couldn’t link up with the team, as the Indian Super League is currently in full swing. The clubs also couldn’t allow the players to feature, as the FIFA international window starts on November 9.

On top of that, many of the players will be travelling to New Zealand for the two friendlies, which coincide with the SAFF Championship. Despite all these complications, India had it easy for most of the day. They were dominating the proceedings from the very beginning and controlling the tempo as Pakistan were on the back foot.

In the 13th minute, Mohun Bagan Super Giants forward Suhail Bhat broke the deadlock. Muhammad Suhail burst forward from the left flank and delivered a superb curling cross across the face of goal. Bhat, in the meantime, found space behind Pakistan’s centre-backs as he arrived right in time to finish it from close range.

It was only six minutes later that he doubled the lead. India won possession just beyond the halfway line and Ricky attacked the space well. Soon, he launched a brilliant through ball, which Suhail controlled and got past the defender to be one-on-one with the keeper. He eventually maintained his composure in front of Butt and extended India’s lead.

Kipgen made it 3-0 for India in the 32nd minute. Noufal cut in from the left and picked out Kipgen, who found himself completely unmarked through the middle. He then raced towards the goal and delicately lifted the ball over the keeper.

What happened in the second half?

The second half was a cagey affair. Pakistan put on a better show, but still nowhere near matching India’s intensity. After a while, India once again took control of possession, pushing Pakistan out of the contest.

However, as time was nearing the full-time whistle, India’s intensity dropped and Pakistan capitalised. In stoppage time, Pakistan scored twice through Najeebullah and Alamgir Ghazi. On both occasions, Indian defenders were caught out of shape, allowing space for Pakistan to capitalise.

Ghazi’s goal in particular was spectacular, to say the least. He produced a moment of brilliance as his superb first touch set him up perfectly for a falling volley, which he struck fiercely into the near post. It was an acrobatic effort as his scissor kick reduced the deficit, but failed to get the job done for Pakistan as India secured all three points. They play Maldives next on November 11.

Also Read:

Cristiano Ronaldo announces shocking retirement from international football