India-W vs England-W T20 World Cup warm up match live streaming: When and where to watch clash?

New Delhi:

Indian women are all set to meet England women in their second and last warm-up match ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday, June 10. The Women in Blue won their previous practice fixture against the West Indies and eye another victory to take confidence into the global showpiece that kicks off on June 12 in England.

India endured a poor run to the World Cup after having suffered defeats to South Africa (4-1) and England (2-1) in their last two T20I assignments, both away ones. They had defeated Sri Lanka and Australia before these two series, but the latest results would have taken some hit to their confidence.

India are the current ODI champions, having won their maiden senior ICC women's title last year. They enter the tournament with the monkey off their backs.

India defeated the Windies in their previous outing after putting up 179/8 on the board batting first and winning the game by 26 runs. Bharti Fulmali's fifty in the absence of captain Harmanpreet Kaur gave the Women in Blue selection headaches, as did Radha Yadav's three-wicket haul later in the second innings. This clash gives them the final chance to fine-tune their combinations heading into the tournament.

As for England, they lost their previous warm-up to six-time T20 champions Australia after failing to defend an under-par score of 157. Alice Capsey is back among runs, which would be a positive sign for them but they would want others to do well too if they have to live up to the expectations of winning the tournament at home. Here are the live streaming details of the warm-up fixture between India and England.

When will the IND-W vs ENG-W warm-up match take place?

The IND-W vs ENG-W warm-up match will begin on Wednesday, June 10.

At what time will the IND-W vs ENG-W warm-up match begin?

The IND-W vs ENG-W warm-up match will begin at 2:30 PM IST.

Where is the IND-W vs ENG-W warm-up match being played?

The IND-W vs ENG-W warm-up match will be played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

Where can you watch the IND-W vs ENG-W warm-up match in India?

The live telecast for the IND-W vs ENG-W warm-up match will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the IND-W vs ENG-W warm-up match in India?

The live streaming for the IND-W vs ENG-W warm-up match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

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