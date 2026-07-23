India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I Pitch Report, how will surface in Harare play?

Harare:

After a disappointing tour to UK, where the Indian team suffered back-to-back defeats to Ireland and England, the team has gathered again for a three-match series against Zimbabwe, starting July 23. Several of the senior cricketers, such as Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, have been given a break, while Sanju Samson has been dropped. The likes of Washington Sundar and Harshit Rana are out injured.

As things stand, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is very likely to open alongside Abhishek Sharma. The 15-year-old was handed his first break during the England series, but he failed to make a mark in the swinging conditions. He now has the perfect opportunity to make a mark, especially given the fact that he enjoyed a phenomenal U19 World Cup earlier this year, which was held in Zimbabwe.

He finished as the second-leading run-scorer of the tournament and was also adjudged the Player of the Tournament. Now that he is looking for some runs, Sooryavanshi would be eager to keep at it, especially since he knows the conditions well.

In the meantime, the series will be vital for the Indian bowlers. Their poor show in England have raised the question if India can actually perform as per their standard without Bumrah. Now that Arshdeep is also not part of the squad, it could be challenging for the Indian bowlers.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, have been a strong unit in recent times. They defeated Bangladesh in the one-off Test and also won the ODI series, but suffered a 2-1 defeat in T20Is. They now have a chance to create history, especially at a time when the Indian team have struggled heavily in the shortest format of the game.

Harare Pitch Report

Harare is usually known for being a batting-friendly pitch. However, it’s now winter in Zimbabwe and there will be moisture on the surface. Hence, the bowlers are likely to enjoy more. Low-scoring games are thus expected, as scores above 160 could prove to be decisive. Batting first will be the ideal thing as the surface is expected to get slower with time. Temperature will be around the mid-20s during the match.

Also Read: