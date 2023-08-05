Yashasvi Jaiswal not to make T20I debut? Sanju Samson likely to stay; IND's Probable XI for 2nd T20I vs WI

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sanju Samson

The second India vs West Indies T20I will be played at the Providence Stadium on August 6 with the Indian team fighting to crawl back into the series. Hardik Pandya's team will be up against Rovman Powell-led West Indies in the second contest of the ongoing five-match series. The second-string Indian team went down in the first T20I by four runs when they failed to chase a target of 150 at Brian Lara Academy on Thursday.

Despite Tilak Varma's impressive debut, the Men in Blue were in trouble after the youngster departed. Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson tried reviving India's hopes but their wickets brought West Indies closer to a win. A small fight from Arshdeep Singh was not enough for the visitors to take a win. Now the action shifts to Guyana and one of the fans would be thinking what team India will go with.

Jaiswal not to make debut? Samson likely to stay

Yashasvi Jaiswal made a terrific debut for India in the Test series against West Indies when he scored a magical ton. But with Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan looking fixed on top of the order, there is hardly any room for this youngster to make his way into the team. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson has not played much International cricket in recent times. He played two ODIs for India against West Indies and the first T20I too. But apart from Jaiswal, there are no other batters in the squad.

What about bowlers and all-rounders

While, Gill, Kishan, Samson and Hardik Pandya are likely to play, there might be no changes in the batting order. The only choices would be choosing whether to bring Ravi Bishnoi and Umran Malik into the team. But both Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav bowled well in the first T20I which might stop Bishnoi's way. Arshdeep Singh took two wickets, while Mukesh Kumar was fine with his economy.

India's Probable Playing XI:

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar/Umran Malik

