India vs West Indies: Ravi Bishnoi gets maiden call-up, Kuldeep Yadav makes comeback in Team India

Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was on Wednesday rewarded with a maiden India call-up for the upcoming Twenty20 series against the West Indies while senior wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav also returned to the white ball set up after a knee surgery.

"Kuldeep Yadav is making a comeback and Ravi Bishnoi is the new face in the team for West Indies series. The team will be led by Rohit Sharma," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

It is learnt that pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been retained in the ODI squad and dropped for T20s while former skipper Virat Kohli will feature in both squads.

It is understood that Kuldeep, who had lost his mojo in the Kohli-Ravi Shastri era, has been called back as the current team management and selectors feel that he has the x-factor to contribute to team's cause. He underwent a knee surgery in September last year.