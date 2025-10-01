India vs West Indies Live telecast: When and where to watch IND vs WI Test series live on TV and streaming? India will take on the West Indies in a two-match Test series, starting at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on occasion of Vijaya Dashmi. India will start as strong favourites but the series will be about how they come back after the 0-3 drubbing against New Zealand in the last home series.

Ahmedabad :

India up against West Indies in a Test series at home seem like a no-contest from the outset, especially given the meek surrender from the latter back at home against the Australians but there still might be things to look forward to. Firstly, it’s the first home Test assignment for India under captain Shubman Gill, secondly, it’s also the first series since the 0-3 drubbing against New Zealand last year at home and lastly, with Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Axar Patel in the mix, it will be interesting to see how India go about lining up their XI through these two Tests.

For the West Indies, it will be a chance to test themselves against the best in alien conditions and hopefully, try to fight, challenge the Indian team and make them earn the result they will be after. It won’t be easy, but the West Indies have picked players who can bowl spin (Khary Pierre) and play spin (Alick Athanaze) and the visitors will be keen to tick that off.

The surface might be a bit green but it’s the festive season and start of the new Test season, should be fun.

When and where to watch IND vs WI Test series on TV and OTT in India?

The two-match Test series between India and West Indies will kick off in Ahmedabad on Thursday, October 2, at 9:30 AM IST, with the remaining match scheduled to take place in Delhi from October 10-14. The IND vs WI Test series will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network on TV in India, while both matches can be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy

West Indies: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Roston Chase(c), Shai Hope(w), Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Jediah Blades, Kevlon Anderson, Tevin Imlach