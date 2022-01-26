India vs West Indies: Kuldeep Yadav makes comeback; Bumrah, Shami rested as India announce ODI squad

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Kuldeep Yadav

Highlights Kuldeep Yadav made comeback into Team India.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami has been rested from the series.

Ravi Bishnoi has received his maiden call up.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced India's ODI and T20I squad for the upcoming home series against West Indies starting from February 6. Chainaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav made comeback into the side while the experienced duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami has been rested from the series.

R Jadeja is undergoing his final stage of recovery post his knee injury and will not be available for the ODIs and T20Is. Axar Patel will be available for the T20Is.India's white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma will also make comeback in this series after clearing the fitness test. Leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who was picked by Lucknow ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, has received his maiden call up. Deepak Hooda has also been named in India's ODI squad for the West Indies series.

Team India are set to play three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from February 6 followed by the T20I series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from February 16.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked an 18-member squad for the upcoming Paytm ODI and T20I series against the West Indies. Team India are set to play three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from 6th February followed by the T20I series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from 16th February," BCCI said in a statement.

T20I squad: Rohit Sharma(Capt), KL Rahul (VC), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), D Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan