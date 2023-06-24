Saturday, June 24, 2023
     
  India vs West Indies: Cheteshwar Pujara informed by team management about exclusion from Tests, given reasons

Cheteshwar Pujara returned with two low scores in the World Test Championship final and became the first casualty as far as India's transition phase is concerned, regarding the red-ball team.

Updated on: June 24, 2023
The BCCI has set the succession plan in motion as far as the Indian Test team is concerned with Cheteshwar Pujara getting dropped from the squad that was announced on Thursday, June 22 for the upcoming two-match series against the West Indies. Pujara, who has been part of the Indian Test team since 2010, has had an up-and-down Test career but has always been known as a fighter, one who provided solidity to the Indian batting line-up, whether at home or in away games. 

But in the last few years, Pujara has experienced a form slump that he has failed to overturn. Pujara was dropped from the Test team in February 2022 after the South Africa series debacle and he then made a comeback yet again, following a blockbuster season in County Championship for Sussex last year. Even though he did score runs on the Bangladesh tour and made a fifty in the rescheduled Test against England in July, his average returns against Australia at home and then the WTC final, it looks like the penny has finally dropped.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, Pujara has been informed of his exclusion by the team management. The report mentioned that it was unclear whether head coach Rahul Dravid or the selectors spoke to Pujara but the communication has happened and the reason that has been given is that they want to try the younger players and hence he has been sidelined.

As soon as the squad was announced, Pujara made himself available for the Duleep Trophy where he will be plying his trade for the West Zone. Pujara has replaced Yashasvi Jaiswal in the West Zone squad as the 21-year-old earned his maiden call-up into the Indian Test team, alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad, another player who was earlier part of the Duleep Trophy squad.

