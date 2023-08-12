India vs West Indies 4th T20I Pitch report: Hardik Pandya's men look to enjoy conditions in Lauderhill

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @BCCI India to face West Indies in 4th T20I in Lauderhill

IND vs WI 4th T20I Pitch report: After playing several games in the Caribbean, India and West Indies now move to the USA to play the final part of the multi-format series. Hardik Pandya's India are still alive in the series as they bagged the third T20I at Providence Stadium in Guyana by 7 wickets. The focus now shifts to Lauderhill in Florida for the final two T20Is.

This will be India's seventh T20I game at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill. They have played here since August 2016, all against West Indies, and have a good record at the venue. The Men in Blue have won four matches with only one loss and one no result denting their memories in Florida.

IND vs WI 4th T20I Lauderhill Pitch Report

There have been 14 T20I matches played here overall and the venue is a high-scoring one. There have been eight 175-plus totals made here with 245 being the highest. The average first innings score is 164 and it comes down to 123 in the second innings.

Win the toss and?

Opting to bat after winning the toss is a wise decision. The second-inning totals are not that big in comparison to the first-innings scores. Also, out of the 14T T20Is played here, teams batting first have won 11 matches, while the chasing teams have three wins.

Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground Numbers Game

Basic stats

Total T20I matches - 14

Matches won batting first - 11

Matches won bowling first - 2

Average Stats

Average 1st Inns scores - 164

Average 2nd Inns scores - 123

Highest and Lowest totals stats

Highest total recorded - 245/6 (20 Ov) by WI vs IND

Lowest total recorded - 81/10 (17.3 Ov) by NZ vs SL

Highest score chased - 98/6 (17.2 Ov) by IND vs WI

Lowest score defended - 120/7 (20 Ov) by NZ vs SL

West Indies Squad:

Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Oshane Thomas, Odean Smith

India Squad:

Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan

