IND vs WI: Never happened in Indian history, Hardik Pandya's team stare at unwanted record ahead of third T20I

IND vs WI: Hardik Pandya's Indian team will step onto the Providence Stadium to try to stage a comeback in the T20I series against West Indies. After losing the first two T20Is against the Windies, the Men in Blue now have a task to avoid a series defeat. Meanwhile, there is another record chasing Pandya's men and he will need some doing to avoid it.

The Men in Blue have played numerous T20I series since the format was introduced in 2006. Virender Sehwag was the man to lead India in their first-ever T20I match in 2006 against South Africa. Hardik led the team in the 200th game recently against Windies in the ongoing series. But for the first time, India face the threat of losing three or more matches in a Bilateral T20I series against anyone. The 2007 champions have played 33 series of three or more T20I matches but have never lost three games in an entire series.

India have suffered clean sweeps in T20Is but have not lost three T20 games ever in the process. The last team to clean sweep India was Australia, who defeated them 2-0 in 2018/19 in a two-match series in India itself.

India's last series loss to West Indies

Meanwhile, India have already lost a T20I series of two or more matches against West Indies. Their last series loss came in 2016 when the Men in Blue suffered a 1-0 loss in a two-game series in the USA. India came off to a defeat in the 2016 T20 World Cup semifinal and were beaten by just one run in the first match of the series. The second game was called off. Notably, the first game was a high-scoring affair with a total of 489 runs being scored on the day. India were given a target of 246 and they agonisingly fell short at 244 despite KL Rahul's hundred and contributions from MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

